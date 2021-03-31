Paratroopers assigned throughout the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, NC share their experience of being members of Quartermasters Branch while serving in an airborne unit. (U.S. Army Product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791328
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-KJ112-001
|PIN:
|179878
|Filename:
|DOD_108292192
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quartermaster Recruitment Video Featuring Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
