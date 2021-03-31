Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Quartermaster Recruitment Video Featuring Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned throughout the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, NC share their experience of being members of Quartermasters Branch while serving in an airborne unit. (U.S. Army Product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791328
    VIRIN: 210331-A-KJ112-001
    PIN: 179878
    Filename: DOD_108292192
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quartermaster Recruitment Video Featuring Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd airborne division
    paratroopers
    Quartermaster
    MOS
    Support
    airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT