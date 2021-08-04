Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dropping a line: lineman appreciation day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    #DYK today is Lineman Appreciation Day? The 633d Communications Squadron "Cable Dawgs" get down and dirty as they maintain underground base communications networks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791220
    VIRIN: 210408-F-VG726-556
    Filename: DOD_108289908
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dropping a line: lineman appreciation day, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cable dawgs
    JBLE
    SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero
    633d Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT