#DYK today is Lineman Appreciation Day? The 633d Communications Squadron "Cable Dawgs" get down and dirty as they maintain underground base communications networks.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791220
|VIRIN:
|210408-F-VG726-556
|Filename:
|DOD_108289908
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dropping a line: lineman appreciation day, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
