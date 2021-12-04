Soldiers from America’s I Corps conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise this week deploying their Early Entry Command Post from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Yakima Training Center, Wash. Deployment Readiness Exercises allow commanders from company to corps levels to train their staff on the detailed planning and coordination required to move units overseas on a condensed timeline. (Video courtesy of I Corps Public Affairs)
This work, I Corps Soldiers conduct EDRE with EECP, by Jacob Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
