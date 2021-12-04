Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps Soldiers conduct EDRE with EECP

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Jacob Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers from America’s I Corps conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise this week deploying their Early Entry Command Post from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Yakima Training Center, Wash. Deployment Readiness Exercises allow commanders from company to corps levels to train their staff on the detailed planning and coordination required to move units overseas on a condensed timeline. (Video courtesy of I Corps Public Affairs)

    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:54
