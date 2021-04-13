An AH-64 Apache from 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fires a 2.75mm training rocket in the Yukon Training Area, adjacent to Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The unit is participating in a two-week training evolution to enhance the Army's arctic operational readiness. (Photo by Eve Baker, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 13:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791068
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-RW124-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108287589
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-25 ARB conducts aerial gunnery, by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
