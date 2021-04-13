Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-25 ARB conducts aerial gunnery

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    An AH-64 Apache from 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fires a 2.75mm training rocket in the Yukon Training Area, adjacent to Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The unit is participating in a two-week training evolution to enhance the Army's arctic operational readiness. (Photo by Eve Baker, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791068
    VIRIN: 210413-A-RW124-009
    Filename: DOD_108287589
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-25 ARB conducts aerial gunnery, by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arctic
    AH-64 Apache
    Fort Wainwright
    U.S. Army Alaska
    arctic operations
    training in Alaska

