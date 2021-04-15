80th Anniversary Open House PSA-Col. Bell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hunter Liggett will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a public Open House May 15, 2021. Garrison commander Col. Charles Bell gives a preview of some of the events and talks about the crown jewel of the installation, the historic Hacienda. FHL was part of the William Randolph Hearst Ranch when the Army purchased it in preparation for entry into World War II. The ranch house, built by noted architect Julia Morgan, became the Army's headquarters when it became Hunter Liggett Military Reservation on Jan. 10, 1941, and is now an inn available to the public. Some of the Open House events include displays of military equipment, a chance to fire a weapon on a digital target in the Engagement Skills Trainer, and watching a World War II aircraft land on the Schoonover dirt airstrip.