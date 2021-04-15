Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary Open House PSA-Col. Bell

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a public Open House May 15, 2021. Garrison commander Col. Charles Bell gives a preview of some of the events and talks about the crown jewel of the installation, the historic Hacienda. FHL was part of the William Randolph Hearst Ranch when the Army purchased it in preparation for entry into World War II. The ranch house, built by noted architect Julia Morgan, became the Army's headquarters when it became Hunter Liggett Military Reservation on Jan. 10, 1941, and is now an inn available to the public. Some of the Open House events include displays of military equipment, a chance to fire a weapon on a digital target in the Engagement Skills Trainer, and watching a World War II aircraft land on the Schoonover dirt airstrip.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790880
    VIRIN: 210415-O-AP697-922
    Filename: DOD_108285031
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    80th Anniversary Open House
    FHL80

