A b-roll compilation of a Month of the Military Child proclamation signing at the South Carolina State House.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790863
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-JT758-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108284837
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child Capitol B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
