Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) decommissioning ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Julio Rivera and Lt.Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), held a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego April 14. The ceremony highlighted the history of the ship, its crew, and their legacy. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the event was closed to the public.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790754
    VIRIN: 210414-N-EC658-1001
    Filename: DOD_108283692
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) decommissioning ceremony, by PO1 Julio Rivera and LCDR Nicole Schwegman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT