The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) decommissioning ceremony

The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), held a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego April 14. The ceremony highlighted the history of the ship, its crew, and their legacy. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the event was closed to the public.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)