Solarium 2021 - Spc. Brittney Verberkmoes

Spc. Brittney Verberkmoes discusses the opportunity to participate in the U.S. Army People First Task Force Solarium 2021 at West Point, NY, March 15, 2021. The Solarium provided an opportunity for junior service members to communicate with Army senior leaders and identify solutions to important issues faced by Army Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 12:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790682
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-PC581-216
|PIN:
|210311
|Filename:
|DOD_108282981
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
