Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Solarium 2021 - Spc. Brittney Verberkmoes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Brittney Verberkmoes discusses the opportunity to participate in the U.S. Army People First Task Force Solarium 2021 at West Point, NY, March 15, 2021. The Solarium provided an opportunity for junior service members to communicate with Army senior leaders and identify solutions to important issues faced by Army Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790682
    VIRIN: 210311-A-PC581-216
    PIN: 210311
    Filename: DOD_108282981
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solarium 2021 - Spc. Brittney Verberkmoes, by SGT Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Point
    Solarium
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT