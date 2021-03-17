Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BeFit Fitness Apps

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Nowadays there are a wide range of Fitness Digital Training Companions on your phone or tablet, that feature Apps to help you keep a healthy lifestyle and make the most of your fitness routine. Find out more at your Exchange. Be Strong, Be Resilient, Be Fit!

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    BeFit Fitness Apps

