    Generic Wellness Awareness 2021 - Generic

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange's Health and Wellness Services are ready to meet your needs. Our services follow all CDC and Installation health guidelines to help keep your experience safe and satisfying. Our Dental and Vision Centers provide the care and professionalism you expect. Enjoy affordable Military Star financing. See promotions at MyECP.com. The Exchange's Health and Wellness Services, here to serve our Military Community and their families.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790650
    VIRIN: 041421-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108282597
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Health and Wellness Services
    MyECP.com

