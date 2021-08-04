For the CBRN instructors in the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, the mission has never stopped despite COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790563
|VIRIN:
|210408-F-CV364-774
|Filename:
|DOD_108281186
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ORCUTT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBRN Keeps the Mission Going, by TSgt Patrick Harrower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT