Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBRN Keeps the Mission Going

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Harrower 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    For the CBRN instructors in the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, the mission has never stopped despite COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790563
    VIRIN: 210408-F-CV364-774
    Filename: DOD_108281186
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: ORCUTT, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Keeps the Mission Going, by TSgt Patrick Harrower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    CBRN
    COVID 19
    COVID
    30 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT