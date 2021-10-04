Brigadier General Darrin Anderson was promoted to the position of Assistant Adjutant General for Air with the North Dakota National Guard at a ceremony at the 119th Wing in Fargo, ND on April 10, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 17:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790562
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108281175
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, General Darrin Anderson Named NDNG Assistant Adjutant General Air, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
