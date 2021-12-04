911 Dispatch Center - Fort Wainwright

The Fort Wainwright Public Safety Dispatch Center and Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact Soldiers and civilians have during an emergency. Mikki Davis, Fort Wainwright Dispatch Center supervisor, provides vital information on how to clearly communicate information during a 911 call. The information you provide is paramount for the success of police officers, medical responders and firefighters responding to your crisis.
This week is Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and here at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright, we honor the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our installation, soldiers and civilians safe.
|04.12.2021
|04.13.2021 14:41
|PSA
|790537
|210323-A-XA877-1001
|DOD_108280646
|00:00:49
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|1
|1
