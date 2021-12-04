Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911 Dispatch Center - Fort Wainwright

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Wainwright Public Safety Dispatch Center and Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact Soldiers and civilians have during an emergency. Mikki Davis, Fort Wainwright Dispatch Center supervisor, provides vital information on how to clearly communicate information during a 911 call. The information you provide is paramount for the success of police officers, medical responders and firefighters responding to your crisis.

    This week is Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and here at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright, we honor the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our installation, soldiers and civilians safe.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 14:41
    Category: PSA
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 911 Dispatch Center - Fort Wainwright, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Army
    Fairbanks
    DES
    USAG Alaska
    telecommunicators week

