U.S. Marines with Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, conduct a range during supported Company Attacks at Range at Range 400 while participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., April 12, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 23:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790453
|VIRIN:
|210412-M-YI614-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279331
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion 5th Marine regiment Conduct Range 400, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT