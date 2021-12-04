1st Battalion 5th Marine regiment Conduct Range 400

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, conduct a range during supported Company Attacks at Range at Range 400 while participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., April 12, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)