A video about Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron. Their shop is preparing for operation in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 19:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790416
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-WW501-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279122
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFE: The 355th is online, by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
