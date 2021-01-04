Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE: The 355th is online

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video about Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron. Their shop is preparing for operation in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790416
    VIRIN: 210401-F-WW501-9001
    Filename: DOD_108279122
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE: The 355th is online, by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    F-35
    U.S. Air Force

