Airman of the 127th Wing conduct weapons loading, and flight line maintenance, during the start of Green Flag-West 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Green Flag is a close air support (CAS) and Joint Forces exercise conducted by the US Air Force, and operated in conjunction with US Army training exercises at Ft. Irwin, California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)
#GreenFlag #A10ThunderboltII
#MichiganNationalGuard #127thWing
#AirNationalGuard #AlwaysReady
#NellisAFB #FlyFightWin
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 19:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790291
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-JK012-785
|Filename:
|DOD_108277605
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 127th Wing Participates in Green Flag-West 21, by MSgt Daniel Heaton and SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT