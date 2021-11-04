Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Participates in Green Flag-West 21

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton and Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman of the 127th Wing conduct weapons loading, and flight line maintenance, during the start of Green Flag-West 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Green Flag is a close air support (CAS) and Joint Forces exercise conducted by the US Air Force, and operated in conjunction with US Army training exercises at Ft. Irwin, California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 19:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790291
    VIRIN: 210411-F-JK012-785
    Filename: DOD_108277605
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Participates in Green Flag-West 21, by MSgt Daniel Heaton and SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Nellis AFB
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Michigan National Guard
    Green Flag
    127th Wing

