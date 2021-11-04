127th Wing Participates in Green Flag-West 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman of the 127th Wing conduct weapons loading, and flight line maintenance, during the start of Green Flag-West 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Green Flag is a close air support (CAS) and Joint Forces exercise conducted by the US Air Force, and operated in conjunction with US Army training exercises at Ft. Irwin, California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)



