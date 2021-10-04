Special operations forces from the 352d Special Operations Wing and 41st Field Artillery Brigade soldiers execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Rapid Aerial Insertion (HIRAIN), coordinated with NATO allies, near Constanta, Romania, April 10, 2021. HIRAIN activities demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, using dynamic force employment while employing cross-domain fires capabilities with our NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790256
|VIRIN:
|210410-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276886
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|CONSTANTA, RO
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, NATO ally, Romania, hosts U.S. Joint Forces for Dynamic Force Employment training near the Black Sea, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT