352 SOW Airmen take-off for HIRAIN mission

Special operations forces from the 352d Special Operations Wing prepare to take off for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Rapid Aerial Insertion (HIRAIN) mission at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, April 9, 2021. HIRAIN activities demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, using dynamic force employment while employing cross-domain fires capabilities with our NATO allies and partners.