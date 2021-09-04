Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352 SOW Airmen take-off for HIRAIN mission

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.09.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Special operations forces from the 352d Special Operations Wing prepare to take off for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Rapid Aerial Insertion (HIRAIN) mission at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, April 9, 2021. HIRAIN activities demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, using dynamic force employment while employing cross-domain fires capabilities with our NATO allies and partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790254
    VIRIN: 210409-F-QP609-001
    Filename: DOD_108276882
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    This work, 352 SOW Airmen take-off for HIRAIN mission, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    artillery
    MC-130J
    Commando II
    HIRAIN
    41st FAB

