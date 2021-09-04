Special operations forces from the 352d Special Operations Wing prepare to take off for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Rapid Aerial Insertion (HIRAIN) mission at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, April 9, 2021. HIRAIN activities demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, using dynamic force employment while employing cross-domain fires capabilities with our NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790254
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276882
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 352 SOW Airmen take-off for HIRAIN mission, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT