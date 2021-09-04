Fire Support Coordination Exercise: Artillery Battery

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, during Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX), a sub event of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 7, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)
|04.09.2021
|04.10.2021 18:20
|Video Productions
|790226
|210409-M-EE465-1001
|DOD_108276533
|00:01:28
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|3
|3
