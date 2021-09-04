Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Support Coordination Exercise: Artillery Battery

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, during Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX), a sub event of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 7, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 18:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790226
    VIRIN: 210409-M-EE465-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276533
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Fire Support Coordination Exercise: Artillery Battery, by LCpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IDF
    FSCEX
    SupportByFire
    CrownJewel
    SLTE3-21

