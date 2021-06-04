Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Airlift Wing Commander's Message on Extremism

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    As part of the official Extremism stand down, the Commander of the 145th Airlift Wing has a recorded a message to the Wing on his and the Air Force's expectations going forward.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 08:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 789638
    VIRIN: 210405-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108266849
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Commander's Message on Extremism, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Col. Stepp
    Message to the Wing
    Extremism Stand Down

