Arizona Army National Guard medics help support the Gila County health department by administering the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Globe, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782633
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-CC902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173007
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|GLOBE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Gila County, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT