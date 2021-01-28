1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, J Co conducts an emergency deployment readiness exercise convoy to joint base Charleston on 28 January 2021, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The purpose of the EDRE was to test the readiness of the battalion on the Division's global reaction force.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782567
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-EJ954-340
|Filename:
|DOD_108172363
|Length:
|00:08:08
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, J Co, 1-508 EDRE BRoll, by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
