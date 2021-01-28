Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    J Co, 1-508 EDRE BRoll

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Robert Whitlow 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, J Co conducts an emergency deployment readiness exercise convoy to joint base Charleston on 28 January 2021, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The purpose of the EDRE was to test the readiness of the battalion on the Division's global reaction force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782567
    VIRIN: 210128-A-EJ954-340
    Filename: DOD_108172363
    Length: 00:08:08
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J Co, 1-508 EDRE BRoll, by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Airborne
    BRoll
    EDRE

