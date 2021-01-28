J Co, 1-508 EDRE BRoll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782567" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Battalion 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, J Co conducts an emergency deployment readiness exercise convoy to joint base Charleston on 28 January 2021, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The purpose of the EDRE was to test the readiness of the battalion on the Division's global reaction force.