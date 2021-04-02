Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Jeff Kidd Message to the Wing

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    As part of a pre-drill message series during the COVID-19 Pandemic, leadership of the 145th Airlift Wing has posted a message to the Airmen each month online. For February of 2021, the message comes from Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kidd, Chaplain for the 145th Airlift Wing.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782548
    VIRIN: 210204-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108172138
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

