Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support

Team DLA is hard at work supporting the Nation’s COVID-19 mission. In September, the awesome DLA Distribution team, Susquehanna, PA (DDSP), supported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, by distributing 1.5 million N-95 masks to over 3,000 nursing homes across 50 states and two territories--7 days of supply for frontline healthcare workers. Thank you Team DDSP, we are proud of you! For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil