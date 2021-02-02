Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employee Spotlight: Alan Williams

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Alan Williams is the Executive Assistant to the Commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As the EA, Alan coordinates schedules and appointments and ensures the commander remains on track to accomplish his vision for the Tulsa District. Alan also serves in the 138th Fighter Wing, as a Religious Affairs Airmen in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

    Alan grew up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and is a graduate of Broken Arrow High School.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782435
    VIRIN: 210202-A-PO406-764
    Filename: DOD_108170648
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Employee Spotlight: Alan Williams, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Engineers
    Oklahoma
    Air Force
    Army

