Employee Spotlight: Alan Williams

Alan Williams is the Executive Assistant to the Commander, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As the EA, Alan coordinates schedules and appointments and ensures the commander remains on track to accomplish his vision for the Tulsa District. Alan also serves in the 138th Fighter Wing, as a Religious Affairs Airmen in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.



Alan grew up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and is a graduate of Broken Arrow High School.