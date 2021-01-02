Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WA National Guard Soldiers prepare and distribute food

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The Washington National Guard is preparing and distributing food to community centers around Washington State, Feb. 1, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782402
    VIRIN: 210201-Z-EJ372-534
    Filename: DOD_108170206
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KENT, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WA National Guard Soldiers prepare and distribute food, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT