The Washington National Guard is preparing and distributing food to community centers around Washington State, Feb. 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782402
|VIRIN:
|210201-Z-EJ372-534
|Filename:
|DOD_108170206
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|KENT, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WA National Guard Soldiers prepare and distribute food, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
