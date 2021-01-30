Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Maintenance Program - Fort Wainwright CSM Introduction

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Video by Daniel Nelson and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Listen up for more details on the Army Maintenance app and program from Fort Wainwright's own Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Preusser.

    Users can now use Digital Garrison to link to the new Army Maintenance Application (ArMA).

    Barracks residents are able to sign up and access the new system through Digital Garrison or at https://www.armymaintenance.com.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782398
    VIRIN: 210130-A-ZW424-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108170188
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    This work, Army Maintenance Program - Fort Wainwright CSM Introduction, by Daniel Nelson and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS

