Army Maintenance Program - Fort Wainwright CSM Introduction

Listen up for more details on the Army Maintenance app and program from Fort Wainwright's own Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Preusser.



Users can now use Digital Garrison to link to the new Army Maintenance Application (ArMA).



Barracks residents are able to sign up and access the new system through Digital Garrison or at https://www.armymaintenance.com.