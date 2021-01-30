Listen up for more details on the Army Maintenance app and program from Fort Wainwright's own Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Preusser.
Users can now use Digital Garrison to link to the new Army Maintenance Application (ArMA).
Barracks residents are able to sign up and access the new system through Digital Garrison or at https://www.armymaintenance.com.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 13:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|782398
|VIRIN:
|210130-A-ZW424-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108170188
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Maintenance Program - Fort Wainwright CSM Introduction, by Daniel Nelson and Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
