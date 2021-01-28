Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    En route to Cope North 21

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Seventeen F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron and 14th FS, Misawa Air Base, Japan, land at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. This team of F-16s arrived at Yokota in preparation for Exercise Cope North 21, a trilateral exercise targeting interoperability with allied partners in the area. Exercise Cope North is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces tri-lateral field training exercise with participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. The primary intent of COPE North is to enhance coordination of combined air tactics, hone techniques and procedures while strengthening security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782327
    VIRIN: 210128-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108169083
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

