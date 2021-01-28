Seventeen F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron and 14th FS, Misawa Air Base, Japan, land at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. This team of F-16s arrived at Yokota in preparation for Exercise Cope North 21, a trilateral exercise targeting interoperability with allied partners in the area. Exercise Cope North is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces tri-lateral field training exercise with participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. The primary intent of COPE North is to enhance coordination of combined air tactics, hone techniques and procedures while strengthening security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782327
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169083
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, En route to Cope North 21, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT