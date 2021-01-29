2d CEB Riot Training B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion (2d CEB), participate in a Non-Lethal Weapons Training exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28-29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) spray to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Justin Brown and LCpl. Noah J. Ralphs)