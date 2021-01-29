Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d CEB Riot Training B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion (2d CEB), participate in a Non-Lethal Weapons Training exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28-29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) spray to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Justin Brown and LCpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782326
    VIRIN: 210129-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108169036
    Length: 00:11:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, 2d CEB Riot Training B-Roll, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

