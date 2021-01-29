U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion (2d CEB), participate in a Non-Lethal Weapons Training exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28-29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) spray to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Justin Brown and LCpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782326
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169036
|Length:
|00:11:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d CEB Riot Training B-Roll, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT