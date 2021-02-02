A B-1 Lancer arrives at MacDill Air Force Base to be used for a media and community engagement event for the Super Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 17:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782322
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-GI539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168885
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-1 Arrival At MacDill Air Force Base, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT