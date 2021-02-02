Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1 Arrival At MacDill Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1 Lancer arrives at MacDill Air Force Base to be used for a media and community engagement event for the Super Bowl.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782322
    VIRIN: 210202-F-GI539-1001
    Filename: DOD_108168885
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Arrival At MacDill Air Force Base, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    MacDill
    MacDill AFB
    B-1
    B-1 Lancer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT