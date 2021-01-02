Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther Brigade JRTC Airborne Operation

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct heavy drop operations for rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 01, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782274
    VIRIN: 210201-A-ID763-305
    Filename: DOD_108168335
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Brigade JRTC Airborne Operation, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade
    JRTC3/82DRE

