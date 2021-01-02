Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct heavy drop operations for rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 01, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:42
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|782274
VIRIN:
|210201-A-ID763-305
Filename:
|DOD_108168335
Length:
|00:00:59
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Panther Brigade JRTC Airborne Operation, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
