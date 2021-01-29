Naples Area Welcomes New Chief Petty Officers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2021) – Twenty nine first class petty officers from Naples Area commands were pinned their gold-fouled anchors during the Chief’s Pinning Ceremony at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Chapel, Jan. 29, 2021.U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 07:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782237
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-XT273-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108167666
|Length:
|00:36:25
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
