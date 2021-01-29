Naples Area Welcomes New Chief Petty Officers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782237" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2021) – Twenty nine first class petty officers from Naples Area commands were pinned their gold-fouled anchors during the Chief’s Pinning Ceremony at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Chapel, Jan. 29, 2021.U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.