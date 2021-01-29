Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naples Area Welcomes New Chief Petty Officers

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.29.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2021) – Twenty nine first class petty officers from Naples Area commands were pinned their gold-fouled anchors during the Chief’s Pinning Ceremony at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Chapel, Jan. 29, 2021.U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

