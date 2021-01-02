Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, Navy offload more than $211 million worth of cocaine, marijuana in San Diego B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Coast Guard and Navy personnel offload approximately 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana in San Diego, February 1, 2021. The alleged narcotics were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and are worth more than $211 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray / U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782207
    VIRIN: 210201-G-WE178-575
    Filename: DOD_108166664
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 15
    High-Res. Downloads: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Navy offload more than $211 million worth of cocaine, marijuana in San Diego B-Roll, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    san diego
    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT