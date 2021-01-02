Coast Guard, Navy offload more than $211 million worth of cocaine, marijuana in San Diego B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782207" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard and Navy personnel offload approximately 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana in San Diego, February 1, 2021. The alleged narcotics were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and are worth more than $211 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray / U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas)