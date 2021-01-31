Hawaii National Guardsmen who deployed to Washington, D.C. receive a second test for COVID-19, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021.The drive-thru tests were administered by members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical in an armory parking lot. The 193 Guard members returned to Honolulu on four separate flights and all were tested upon arrival. There were seven positive tests from that initial round of testing. All of the deployed service members are serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their home of record. (U.S. Air National Guard photo / video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782188
|VIRIN:
|210131-Z-IX631-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108166250
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
