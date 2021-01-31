Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii National Guardsmen who deployed to Washington, D.C. receive a second test for COVID-19, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021.The drive-thru tests were administered by members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical in an armory parking lot. The 193 Guard members returned to Honolulu on four separate flights and all were tested upon arrival. There were seven positive tests from that initial round of testing. All of the deployed service members are serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their home of record. (U.S. Air National Guard photo / video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782188
    VIRIN: 210131-Z-IX631-1005
    Filename: DOD_108166250
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    487th Infantry Brigade
    Inauguration Hawaii

