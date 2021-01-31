Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii National Guardsmen who deployed to Washington, D.C. receive a second test for COVID-19, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021.The drive-thru tests were administered by members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical in an armory parking lot. The 193 Guard members returned to Honolulu on four separate flights and all were tested upon arrival. There were seven positive tests from that initial round of testing. All of the deployed service members are serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their home of record. (U.S. Air National Guard photo / video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson.