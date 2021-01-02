Coast Guard and Navy personnel offload approximately 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana in San Diego, February 1, 2021. The alleged narcotics were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and are worth more than $211 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782183
|VIRIN:
|210201-G-WE178-646
|Filename:
|DOD_108166239
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords Offload B-Roll, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT