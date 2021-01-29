Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Command Directive Update

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A command directive update from Col. David J. Berkland, Commander, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    To read the new command directive and other updated COVID information, visit www.eielson.af.mil/coronavirus/.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782181
    VIRIN: 210129-F-ED762-244
    Filename: DOD_108166165
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Command Directive Update, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    NORAD
    Eielson AFB
    11th Air Force
    Last Frontier
    354FW

