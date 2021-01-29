Hurricane Harvey Supplemental Program Builds Resiliency in the Southwestern Division – Coastal Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This report is part of a series of reports on projects within the Hurricane Harvey Supplemental Program as part of the Bi-Partisan Budget Act of 2018 passed by Congress. The $5.2 billion SWD Supplemental Program consists of 40 projects across five states. It provides coastal and flood risk resiliency by repairing damage from previous hurricanes and building additional flood risk reduction structures.

"The projects within the Hurricane Harvey Supplemental Program are critical to the entire region," said Brig. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, Southwestern Division Commander. "With our partners, we are reducing risk for generations to come."