Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    The United States Army's, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conducted a transfer of authority ceremony with the 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment on Jan. 28, 2020 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The battlegroup is affiliated with the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade and NATO's Multinational Division North East.

    The battlegroup consists of soldiers from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 02:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782131
    VIRIN: 210128-A-TL808-676
    Filename: DOD_108165486
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    Poland
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    USAEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT