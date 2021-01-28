The United States Army's, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conducted a transfer of authority ceremony with the 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment on Jan. 28, 2020 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The battlegroup is affiliated with the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade and NATO's Multinational Division North East.
The battlegroup consists of soldiers from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the U.S.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 02:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782131
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-TL808-676
|Filename:
|DOD_108165486
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
