    Brazilian Troops and 3BCT Work Together During JRTC Rotation 21-04

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Spc. Jacob Ward 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from Culminating Company of the Brazilian Army work together on reception, staging, onward movement, and integration training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 21-04 at Fort Polk, La has allowed them the unique opportunity to work with Soldiers from the Brazilian Army. This rotation serves to enhance the brigade's deployment readiness in preparation for the assumption of responsibility as the Army component of the Immediate Response Force.

    VIRIN: 210129-A-BZ047-077
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    JRTC3/82DRE

