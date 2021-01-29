Brazilian Troops and 3BCT Work Together During JRTC Rotation 21-04

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782114" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from Culminating Company of the Brazilian Army work together on reception, staging, onward movement, and integration training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 21-04 at Fort Polk, La has allowed them the unique opportunity to work with Soldiers from the Brazilian Army. This rotation serves to enhance the brigade's deployment readiness in preparation for the assumption of responsibility as the Army component of the Immediate Response Force.