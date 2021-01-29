The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers from Culminating Company of the Brazilian Army work together on reception, staging, onward movement, and integration training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 21-04 at Fort Polk, La has allowed them the unique opportunity to work with Soldiers from the Brazilian Army. This rotation serves to enhance the brigade's deployment readiness in preparation for the assumption of responsibility as the Army component of the Immediate Response Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 17:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782114
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-BZ047-077
|Filename:
|DOD_108164459
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Brazilian Troops and 3BCT Work Together During JRTC Rotation 21-04, by SPC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT