Several National Guard men and women have been activated to assist the Washington Department of Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to citizens at sites across the state. This help greatly increases the amount of vaccines that health care officials can distribute to vulnerable communities and is one step closer to ridding the world of the disease. (U.S. National Guard video by Jason Kriess)
Interviewee: Pvt. Aundreianna Plumb
HHT, 1st Battalion, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Vancouver, Washington.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782084
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-IK464-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108163389
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|RIDGEFIELD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Washington National Guard dispense COVID-19 vaccines, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
