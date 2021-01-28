Washington National Guard dispense COVID-19 vaccines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Several National Guard men and women have been activated to assist the Washington Department of Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to citizens at sites across the state. This help greatly increases the amount of vaccines that health care officials can distribute to vulnerable communities and is one step closer to ridding the world of the disease. (U.S. National Guard video by Jason Kriess)



Interviewee: Pvt. Aundreianna Plumb

HHT, 1st Battalion, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Vancouver, Washington.