    Washington National Guard dispense COVID-19 vaccines

    RIDGEFIELD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Several National Guard men and women have been activated to assist the Washington Department of Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to citizens at sites across the state. This help greatly increases the amount of vaccines that health care officials can distribute to vulnerable communities and is one step closer to ridding the world of the disease. (U.S. National Guard video by Jason Kriess)

    Interviewee: Pvt. Aundreianna Plumb
    HHT, 1st Battalion, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Vancouver, Washington.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782084
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-IK464-0001
    Filename: DOD_108163389
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: RIDGEFIELD, WA, US 

    This work, Washington National Guard dispense COVID-19 vaccines, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    vaccination
    national guard
    washington national guard
    covid-19

