Capt. Timothy J. Barelli, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Sector San Diego, discusses the importance of Coast Guard missions specific to the District 11 area of operations, 2020. Barelli has been the Commanding Officer of Sector San Diego since June, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|782076
|VIRIN:
|210129-G-WE178-686
|Filename:
|DOD_108163279
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Places to Work, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT