    Best Places to Work

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Capt. Timothy J. Barelli, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Sector San Diego, discusses the importance of Coast Guard missions specific to the District 11 area of operations, 2020. Barelli has been the Commanding Officer of Sector San Diego since June, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 782076
    VIRIN: 210129-G-WE178-686
    Filename: DOD_108163279
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Places to Work, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    san diego
    uscg

