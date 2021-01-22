Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holistic Health and Fitness, Preventing Injuries

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Robert Whitlow 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Matthew Helton, the 82nd Airborne Division's Director of Human Performance, speaks about potential new technology that could be used to predict injuries before they happen based off of data collected from sensors worn on the leg. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rob Whitlow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782031
    VIRIN: 210122-A-EJ954-784
    Filename: DOD_108162732
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness, Preventing Injuries, by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT