Holistic Health and Fitness, Preventing Injuries

Maj. Matthew Helton, the 82nd Airborne Division's Director of Human Performance, speaks about potential new technology that could be used to predict injuries before they happen based off of data collected from sensors worn on the leg. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rob Whitlow)