    KC-130 Aerial Maneuvers

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Exner 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Captain John Teague talks about the importance of C-130 low altitude training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, 28 January, 2021. The training consisted of low altitude maneuvers and flares. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Carlos Kealy)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782024
    VIRIN: 210120-M-GQ269-001
    Filename: DOD_108162670
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-130 Aerial Maneuvers, by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    Lance Cpl Kealy

