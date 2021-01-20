Captain John Teague talks about the importance of C-130 low altitude training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, 28 January, 2021. The training consisted of low altitude maneuvers and flares. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Carlos Kealy)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782024
|VIRIN:
|210120-M-GQ269-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162670
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-130 Aerial Maneuvers, by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
