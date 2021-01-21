Guardsmen from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing provide support at a drive-through vaccination site at the Jackson County Expo center in Medford, Ore., January 21, 2021. Airmen are fulfilling roles in traffic control, administration, and vaccination.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781982
|VIRIN:
|210121-Z-SP755-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108162371
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing Citizen Airmen aid in OR COVID-19 vaccination efforts, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
