    142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing Citizen Airmen aid in OR COVID-19 vaccination efforts

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Guardsmen from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing provide support at a drive-through vaccination site at the Jackson County Expo center in Medford, Ore., January 21, 2021. Airmen are fulfilling roles in traffic control, administration, and vaccination.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781982
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-SP755-1003
    Filename: DOD_108162371
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MEDFORD, OR, US 

    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    COVID-19 response
    142nd Wing

