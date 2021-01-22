Yokota is now distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

One step closer to normalcy, the Yokota Medical Group has been distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Take a look at the video below to learn more about the vaccine and the phase process.
The vaccine distribution process is phase-driven to safely protect DoD personnel from COVID-19 as fairly and as quickly as possible. We will continue to share information to the maximum extent possible regarding administration of the vaccine, to include notification to groups on the timeline for their particular phase. We appreciate your continued patience and support.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
