    Yokota is now distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    One step closer to normalcy, the Yokota Medical Group has been distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Take a look at the video below to learn more about the vaccine and the phase process.

    The vaccine distribution process is phase-driven to safely protect DoD personnel from COVID-19 as fairly and as quickly as possible. We will continue to share information to the maximum extent possible regarding administration of the vaccine, to include notification to groups on the timeline for their particular phase. We appreciate your continued patience and support.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 00:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781952
    VIRIN: 210122-F-QX174-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161774
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota is now distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Immunizations
    Vaccine
    374th MDG
    COVID-19
    Moderna

