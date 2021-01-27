U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, with the South Carolina National Guard, assisted a food pantry in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2021. The Soldiers helped with sorting, packing and distributing various food products because of the increased need for food and COVID-19 limitations of volunteers. The Soldiers are scheduled to continue assisting food pantries across the state for the next several weeks.
Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:22
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781937
|VIRIN:
|210127-Z-WS267-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161284
|Length:
|00:01:17
Location:
|GREENVILLE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SCNG provides assistance to Greenville food pantry, by SSG Brad Mincey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
