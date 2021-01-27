SCNG provides assistance to Greenville food pantry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, with the South Carolina National Guard, assisted a food pantry in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2021. The Soldiers helped with sorting, packing and distributing various food products because of the increased need for food and COVID-19 limitations of volunteers. The Soldiers are scheduled to continue assisting food pantries across the state for the next several weeks.