    SCNG provides assistance to Greenville food pantry

    GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, with the South Carolina National Guard, assisted a food pantry in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2021. The Soldiers helped with sorting, packing and distributing various food products because of the increased need for food and COVID-19 limitations of volunteers. The Soldiers are scheduled to continue assisting food pantries across the state for the next several weeks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781937
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-WS267-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161284
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GREENVILLE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCNG provides assistance to Greenville food pantry, by SSG Brad Mincey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greenville
    South Carolina National Guard
    food pantry
    SCNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

