    DLA 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    You’ve been waiting for this and it’s finally here! DLA’s 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony! For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781698
    VIRIN: 210127-D-LU733-481
    PIN: 505749
    Filename: DOD_108157011
    Length: 00:42:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA 53rd Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

