    Talking Points - COVID 2

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    You can help
    Slow the spread of Covid-19
    Wear a mask.
    Stay six feet apart.
    Wash your hands frequently.
    We all have a part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping each other safe.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781606
    VIRIN: 012621-D-DO482-0002
    Filename: DOD_108155969
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Talking Points - COVID 2, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchnage.com

