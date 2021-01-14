First Women to Train at MCRD San Diego

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781511" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Katey Hogan, a poolee from Recruiting Station Sacramento, tells her story and what it means to be one of the hand-selected young women to go through recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. For the first time in Marine Corps history, a selected group of female recruits will be heading to MCRD San Diego to earn their title as United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros)