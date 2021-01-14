Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Women to Train at MCRD San Diego

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Katey Hogan, a poolee from Recruiting Station Sacramento, tells her story and what it means to be one of the hand-selected young women to go through recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. For the first time in Marine Corps history, a selected group of female recruits will be heading to MCRD San Diego to earn their title as United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:33
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

