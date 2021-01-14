Katey Hogan, a poolee from Recruiting Station Sacramento, tells her story and what it means to be one of the hand-selected young women to go through recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. For the first time in Marine Corps history, a selected group of female recruits will be heading to MCRD San Diego to earn their title as United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jocelyn Ontiveros)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 14:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781511
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-WK015-625
|Filename:
|DOD_108154912
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, First Women to Train at MCRD San Diego, by Sgt Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT