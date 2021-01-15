Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTNG Preparation for Inauguration Support BROLL and Interviews

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    BROLL and interviews covering the Montana National Guard preparing to support the Capital's mission in Washington D.C., January 15 to 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781287
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-UZ129-991
    Filename: DOD_108152178
    Length: 00:15:20
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Montana
    MTNG
    Inauguration
    Army
    National Guard

