BROLL and interviews covering the Montana National Guard preparing to support the Capital's mission in Washington D.C., January 15 to 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781287
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-UZ129-991
|Filename:
|DOD_108152178
|Length:
|00:15:20
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MTNG Preparation for Inauguration Support BROLL and Interviews, by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT